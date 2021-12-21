OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is challenging you with a game of Small Business Trivia.
Purchase a card at the chamber for $5 and let the fun begin. If you think you know your local businesses pretty well, the chamber is challenging you to put that theory to the test and maybe win yourself some chamber gift certificates.
“At the Chamber, we are always looking for ways to support our members and engage the community. Hopefully, this trivia game will get you thinking about the businesses in town you may have forgotten or not known about at all,” said Erica Dreher, member services manager. We will also be adding extra entries for every receipt attached to your card from purchases made at these local spots. We hope people will have fun figuring out the places on this card and go out and support them.”
Cards are on sale now and, the more cards sold more money you can win. Every card sold that amount times $5 in Chamber gift certificates will go to one lucky winner. One complete card with all answers correct gets you one entry and, extra entries for bonus questions answered correctly and as stated above for purchases at locations on the card will be given.
For more information please call 716-372-4433 or email erica@oleanny.com.