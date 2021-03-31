Owner: Derreck Carapellatti of Portville
Business Address: 1555 Olean-Portville Road
Phone: (716) 378-5158
Opened: March 2013
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Number of Employees: 4
History of the business: Carpy’s brand was founded in March 2013 in a bedroom of Derreck Carapellatti’s grandfather’s home. It all started with the basics needed to screen print and offer vinyl products, such as stickers and signs.
Production eventually graduated to much more than what could be done in that space and the opportunity came to open the current storefront at 1555 Olean-Portville Road. There have been a few expansion projects, which have allowed for steady and positive growth of the Carpy’s brand.
Services provided: Includes screen printing, large format printing, signage, embroidery, vehicle wraps/graphics and online fundraising.
What makes the business unique: The ability to stay up to date with trends and ever-changing requests associated with custom printing. Customers can still expect to walk in and receive the personalized and easy-going experience that you know from the original found at Carpy’s as a brand. With 15 years of experience, Derreck makes sure that customer are able to get up-to-date services and custom designs.
How has your market changed over the years?: The printing market has developed, just like anything else, but most notably the industry has definitely migrated toward online-based and social media experiences for customers. This was a very simple thing to adapt to, as there have always been Carpy’s social media accounts.
The ability to reach nationwide with our products has grown exponentially along with the ease of offering contactless and COVID-safe services.