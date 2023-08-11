OLEAN — The New York Small Business Development Center will present the New York State Family Owned Business of the Year Award to Gardner Chiropractic.
The presentation will take place at the business location, 1615 W. State St, and will include presentations from the NYSBDC state director, the Jamestown SBDC director and other dignitaries.
The state Family Owned Business of the Year award is presented to recognize and honor the excellence, innovation and achievements of a family owned business in New York and its contribution to the strength of the region. According to the SBDC, more than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the United States each year. More than two-thirds of privately held businesses in the U.S. are family owned.
Emily and Sam Gardner, owners of Gardner Chiropractic, opened their business in December 2021. In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gardners have built a steady stream of clients, added new revenue with retail items, hired additional staff and are looking to expand by offering more therapeutic services.
“We are honored to have one of our local businesses recognized by the state for their tremendous efforts they put into opening their business,” said Courtney Curatolo, SBDC director.
The SBDC in Jamestown, based at Jamestown Community College, works with the small business communities in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
The SBDC delivers business counseling and training to clients looking to start a business or improve the performance of an existing business. For more information call (716) 338-1024 or www.sbdcjcc.org.