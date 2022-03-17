OLEAN — Construction of a new section of the Allegheny River Valley Trail network is expected to begin this year.
The Olean Urban Renewal Agency board moved forward on preparing a new 300-foot section of the trail to connect North 12th Street to the network.
“I’d like to have them start preparing the bid documents and go into construction this season,” said Keri Kerper, coordinator of the city’s Department of Community Development. “It’s a simple trail extension.”
As planned, the URA — using a stretch of property owned by the agency between 12th and 13th streets — would build a pathway connecting the two streets to the existing trailhead at the end of North 13th Street. An archway along 12th Street will welcome trail users. Once completed, the section would be donated to the trail network.
Currently, trail users use North 13th Street or cross through the Country Fair parking lot to access the northernmost section of the trail.
Tax funds are not being used for the project. The URA, a public benefit corporation established by the state Legislature in 1966, is using funds from the 2020 sale of the First National building to Savarino Companies of Buffalo for redevelopment. According to the agency’s 2021 financial audit report, the group has more than $437,000 in cash and cash equivalents.
The planning and materials cost for the project is estimated at just over $50,000, and includes tree removal, filling and grading for preparation, and the paved trailway itself. Kerper noted the estimate does not include wages or new trees or shrubs to serve as a buffer between the nearby private property and the trail.
“You’re losing your privacy,” said board member Linda Witte, encouraging the URA to replant trees or shrubs to restore the backyards of neighboring properties. Kerper said engineers will look at options to replace that cover.
The trail network was first envisioned by Joe Higgins in 1992, and a push by Higgins and others netted almost $500,000 in state aid for the project in 1994. Negotiations between the town of Allegany, the city, the town of Olean and St. Bonaventure University brought about the 6.2-mile loop and spur network now in place through several phases. The path is a 10-foot asphalt path designed for non-motorized use and is handicapped accessible.