Slip Slidin’ at the Penguin Paddle

Holiday Valley’s annual Penguin Paddle was well-attended Saturday — and a huge success. People of all ages donned garbage bags and slid down Yodeler slope on their bellies like penguins for a worthy cause. The annual fundraising event benefits the resort’s Lounsbury Adaptive Ski Program that serves disabled clients each season, offering ski lessons and equipment to people with all disabilities. Program Director Bill Bredenberg said the program is 35 years old and there have been about 30 Paddle events. Janice Hovva Glose, auction coordinator, said the community support was awesome with over $17,000 in donations towards the auction.

 Deb Everts/Special to the Times Herald

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social