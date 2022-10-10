OLEAN — Tuesday is the last day to get tickets for the Olean Slider Crawl, set for Saturday.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and Olean Sports and Social Club event, set for 4 to 8 p.m. at participating restaurants, is $45 to get a slider-sized specialty burger at six sites in the greater Olean area — Four Mile Brewing Co., House’s Parkwood, Randy’s Fireside, Century Manor, Union Whiskey and Village Green.
"Due to inventory ordering at each restaurant location, event organizers are stressing that tickets need to be purchased by end of day Tuesday,” said Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber.
Sliders are miniature hamburgers, and the local restaurants will put their own artistic style to it as well as choose their protein.
On Thursday, participants will pick up their packets at the Chamber office, which includes vouches for a slider at each location. Participants will also have the opportunity to rate each slider on presentation, flavor, smell, first impression and freshness. Votes will be tallied at the end of the crawl with the Best Slider award given. One of the lucky participants will be taking away $500 in Shop Olean gift certificates.
The slider voting cards need to be turned in to slider crawl headquarters, Randy’s Fireside on Haskell Road by 8:30 p.m.
Online reservations can be made at shop.oleanny.com. Interested parties can also head into the Chamber office at 301 N. Union St. before the end of business on Tuesday.
A wing crawl was held in November, and a chili crawl was held in March. Each event raised thousands of dollars for WNY Heros and the Pawsitive for Heroes program.
Founded in 2007, WNY Heroes works to provide the support, assistance and resources — financial, physical and emotional — that veterans need following their service. The organization’s goal is to ease the transition from military service and combat to civilian life, and eliminate the hardships and complications that too many veterans continue to experience in America today.
Joining in the support of this fundraiser for service dog training are local radio stations The Big Pig, 95.7; The Hero 100.1 and local newspaper, Olean Times Herald.
“Since day one, these three media outlets have stepped up and helped out big time with additional promotion the days leading up to the crawl,” Yanetsko said. “The outlets contribute comp ads in print and radio on their dime as they all believe in the work done by WNY Heroes / Pawsitive for Heroes.”