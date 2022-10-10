Sliders

OLEAN — Tuesday is the last day to get tickets for the Olean Slider Crawl, set for Saturday.

The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and Olean Sports and Social Club event, set for 4 to 8 p.m. at participating restaurants, is $45 to get a slider-sized specialty burger at six sites in the greater Olean area — Four Mile Brewing Co., House’s Parkwood, Randy’s Fireside, Century Manor, Union Whiskey and Village Green.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social