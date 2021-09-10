AUSTIN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to a daylight closure next week on a section of First Fork Road (Route 3003) in Potter County.
The work location on First Fork Road in Sylvania Township is east of Austin, about 6 miles off Route 872. Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Recent wet weather in the region has caused some soil/slide concerns and PennDOT will work to address and stabilize the situation.
Message boards are in place to alert drivers to the closure. No official detour will be in effect; drivers are encouraged to choose alternate routes next week during work hours.