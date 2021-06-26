OLEAN — With the weather finally starting to warm up, we see more kids outside swimming, biking, and enjoying summertime activities.
It is important to remember that kids should always wear a helmet when riding a scooter, skating, skateboarding, or biking. It is the single most effective safety device available to reduce head injury and death from bike crashes.
Safe Kids Southern Tier New York (SKSTNY) is excited to announce the 2021 Safe Summer Bike Helmet program in Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Chautauqua Counties. Local EMS agencies will be distributing free bicycle helmets to children if they are seen riding without one or be rewarded with a $5 Amazon gift card if they are seen wearing a helmet.
Many EMS agencies are involved in this program, including A.E. Crandall Hook and Ladder, Canaseraga Fire Department, Medical Transport Service of Allegany County, City of Olean Fire Department, West Valley Volunteer Hose Co., ALSTAR EMS and Cherry Creek Fire Department.
If your child is in need of a helmet, please contact safekids@sthcs.org or call at (716) 372-0614.