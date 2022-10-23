FABIUS (TNS) — Intermountain Management’s president defended the company’s purchase of Toggenburg Mountain and its decision to close the ski slope in 2021.

The state’s Attorney’s General Office said Intermountain — which operates Song Mountain in Tully and Labrador Mountain in Truxton — wants to create a monopoly on ski resorts in the Syracuse-area. The state filed an antitrust lawsuit Friday against the company.

