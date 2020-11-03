OLEAN — Some activities will see expanded hours at the William O. Smith Recreation Center, but many fan favorites still are not allowed.
Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department, reported Monday that adult skate and shoot activities will run five days a week in November, while youth skate and shoots will be now held three days a week.
“We have been averaging around 10 for the youth skate and shoot, the adult skate and shoot sessions on Wednesday and Friday evenings have been averaging 15 to 20 participants for each session.”
Hours for adult skate and shoot include:
Tuesday: 10 a.m.-noon
Wednesday: 5-6:30, 6:30-8 p.m.
Thursday: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Friday: 5-6:30, 6:30-8 p.m.
Saturday: 12:30-2 p.m.
Youth skate and shoot will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The sessions are open for in-house, Mites, Squirts, Peewees and Bantams levels of play. The sessions are not for high school players, who Shewairy said should attend the adult sessions.
Admission for adult sessions is $7.50, while admission for youth sessions is $5.
Officials said activities have been running smoothly, even amid the pandemic, as guidelines are followed.
“We have not had any issues with COVID thus far, thank God,” Shewairy said. “All participants are following the protocols set up and we are cleaning the facility multiple times per day.”
Several guidelines are in place for the skate and shoot sessions:
• No more than 25 participants, including goalies.
• Participants must sign in, and will be asked for their phone number for contact tracing.
• The facility will be open 15 minutes prior to the session. Participants are expected to leave immediately after the session ends.
• Participants must be dressed for hockey prior to arrival, as locker rooms are to be used only for putting on ice skates and goalies to put on additional protective gear.
• No games or contact allowed.
• Showers will not be available, however lobby bathrooms will be open — but can not be used for changing.
For those looking for other activities, it may still be a while longer. Planned ice hockey games, scrimmages and open skating — which can attract more than 100 skaters per session — remain on hiatus.
“We still have received no guidance on if or when games and scrimmages will resume, and if public skating can resume,’” he said. “I will keep everyone updated as I hear anything.”
Shewairy had expected 2019-20 to be the longest ice season on record at the facility, opening its doors to skaters the day after Labor Day 2019 and closing in late April. However, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the rink almost a month before scheduled. The arena opened for the 2020-21 season in mid-September, about two weeks later than originally hoped.