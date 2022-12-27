OLEAN — City of Olean Fire Department responded to a call at 4:17 a.m. Sunday morning resulting in four families displaced.

“Crews arrived on scene and confirmed that there was a working fire in the attic of the 3 story structure,” said Lieutenant Bryan Swift. “Crews quickly stretched a 1 ¾ hose line to the attic extinguished the fire and contained the damage to the area of origin.”

