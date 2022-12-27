OLEAN — City of Olean Fire Department responded to a call at 4:17 a.m. Sunday morning resulting in four families displaced.
“Crews arrived on scene and confirmed that there was a working fire in the attic of the 3 story structure,” said Lieutenant Bryan Swift. “Crews quickly stretched a 1 ¾ hose line to the attic extinguished the fire and contained the damage to the area of origin.”
Four families were reported displaced throughout the weekend, but no injuries were reported to either the occupants or fire fighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. Chief Tim Richardson reported preliminary damage estimates to be $5,000.
“The City of Olean Fire department would like to thank Trans Am Ambulance service and Believers Chapel for their rapid response and aiding in the care for the displaced occupants,” Swift said.