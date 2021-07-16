Six of 10 county Senior Wellness and Nutrition sites reopened

OLEAN — Sixteen months after closing due to COVID-19, Cattaraugus County Senior Wellness and Nutrition sites are reopening.
Six of the 10 dining sites, including the Olean Senior Center in the John J. Ash Community Center, 112 N. Barry St., opened on Monday and three of the remaining sites are expected to reopen this coming Monday, Cathy Mackay, Department of the Aging director, said Thursday.
“We surveyed the seniors who regularly attended the dining sites before the pandemic to ask if they wanted to come back,” Mackay said. “Many said they wanted to come back. They missed their lunch friends.”
The Department of Aging decided to wait until after Memorial Day and the close of school to see if there was a surge in COVID-19 cases. For much of the past month, the positivity rate has been below 1% and the rate was low in Western New York and the state as a whole.
For the folks who want to go back to the dining and wellness sites, safety practices under CDC guidelines will be in place at all sites, Mackay emphasized. Anyone who is not vaccinated will be encouraged to follow the CDC recommendation including wearing masks.
When the wellness and dining sites closed abruptly in mid-March 2020 to protect vulnerable seniors and others from COVID-19, they were folded into the countywide Meals on Wheels program. Because most Meals on Wheels volunteers were seniors, county employees from different departments including Aging and Public Works filled in to deliver the meals.
In addition, nutrition and other Aging staff filled requests for groceries and personal products from older residents who either couldn’t or didn’t want to go out during the pandemic.
“We wanted to reopen as soon as possible,” Mackay said. “As soon as it was safe and people felt comfortable.”
In addition to Olean, dining and wellness sites in Portville, Randolph, Delevan, Franklinville and Gowanda reopened on Monday. This coming Monday, the Allegany/Limestone, South Dayton and West Valley sites will reopen. A new Cattaraugus/Little Valley site at the Cattaraugus Ambulance Service, will open on July 26.
The senior dining and wellness sites have served about 150 meals a day over the first four days with the limited reopening, according to nutrition director Kim Connell. Over the past year, about 1,200 meals a day were prepared and delivered. “We have a great staff. Everyone came together and we got through this. We did what we had to do for the seniors.”
The home delivered and dining site meals are prepared in the kitchen at the county’s Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Campus in Machias. In addition to the daily meals, groceries were shipped to seniors and pilot restaurant programs were instituted with new funding that was received. In the case of the restaurants, the seniors not only got a meal from a restaurant for take-out or dine-in, but the restaurants got some much appreciated business — especially in the time they were closed due to COVID-19.
Connell said the dining sites will encourage folks who are not vaccinated to wear a mask. Those who are vaccinated may wear a mask if they wish, but it is not required. Staff will aid people in scheduling a vaccination appointment if they wish, including an in-home vaccination if necessary.
“We still have the plastic barriers and six-foot distancing,” Connell added. “We try to respect everyone’s wishes.”
Connell said she was pleased with the initial numbers from the dining and wellness sites. “Before calling people, we had no idea how many people would return to the sites.We’ve seen a little bit of a decline.”
Connell said the sites would also be resuming its speakers program and offer other services in the coming months.
To inquire about the congregate and home-delivery sites call:
Allegany-Limestone Nutrition Site, 3799 S. Nine Mile Road, Allegany (716) 373-6376.
Cattaraugus/Little Valley site, 211 S. Main St., Cattaraugus. (716) 257-3035.
Delevan site, 78 S. Main St., Delevan (716) 492-2543.
Franklinville site, Baptist Church , 27 S. Main St., Franklinville (716) 676-3993.
Gowanda site, Academy Place, 1 School St., Gowanda (716) 532-5598.
Olean site, John J Ash Community Center, 112 N. Barry St.,Olean (716) 372-3602.
Portville site, Masonic Temple, 14 Temple St., Portville (716) 933-7080 .
Main St., Randolph site, Municipal Building, 72 Main St.,Randolph (716) 358-5656.
South Dayton site, Free Methodist Church, 327 Pine St., South Dayton (716) 988-5037.
West Valley site, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 9370 Route 240. West Valley (716) 942-6695.