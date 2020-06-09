OLEAN — The former Manufacturers Hanover building is a step closer to getting its much-needed restoration.
The City of Olean Planning Board, during an online meeting Monday, set a public hearing for 6:30 p.m. July 13 on the site plan to redevelop 101 and 107 N. Union St. — the Manny Hanny and former Siegel’s building.
The $12 million project planned by Buffalo-based Savarino Companies includes 21 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at market rate, 8,000 square feet of office space that will be used for administrative offices for the Council on Addiction Recovery Services Inc. and another 5,000 square feet on the ground floor for retail.
Board members asked questions of the developer on exterior changes, parking and what users are in place for the buildings.
Sam Savarino, CEO of the developer, told the board that the project would take roughly 14 months to build, breathing new life into a building that has sat vacant since the mid-1990s. In February, he told the city Urban Renewal Agency that he believes the sale can close by June if the restoration work gets rolling early enough. He told the IDA in May that a July start date is possible due to COVID-19 related delays.
The building is owned by the URA, which received a pair of state grants to cover $750,000 in facade and stabilization work before it is transferred to private ownership. The project originally included a roof replacement, but URA officials and developers agreed that the focus should be on exterior restorations and stabilization.
That project went out to bid in May, with bids due last week and construction is expected to begin shortly.
The facade, Savarino said, will remain virtually identical to the seven-story building generations of Oleanders have come to know.
“We have limited options on what we can do,” he said, noting that historic tax credits require state and federal approvals to make sure the 105-year-old building retains its exterior character.
However, “we would like to light the building up” at night, he said, with upgraded lighting where existing fixtures are mounted.
In May, the Cattaraugus County IDA considered tax breaks for the project — the fourth time the IDA has eyed such breaks for a developer in the last 25 years. The firm filed an application for sales tax, mortgage recording tax and property tax exemptions worth an estimated $1.1 million.
Savarino said the redevelopment project will be funded through private investment, $2 million from the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative award, around $7 million in federal New Market Tax Credits, and historic preservation tax credits. Plans to include low-income housing — partially funded by Low-Income Housing Tax Credits — were scrapped in 2019 for the market-rate apartments.
The building opened for business as First National Bank on April 1, 1915. Passing through several owners via bank mergers, the final tenant — Manufacturers Hanover Bank — moved out by 1994, with the building sitting vacant for more than two decades.
Following several ownership changes, the property was purchased by the URA in 2010. Shortly thereafter a firm attempted to develop the site, but pulled out. It took four requests for proposal between 2011 and 2017 before Savarino stepped forward.