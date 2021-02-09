WELLSVILLE — Celebrating her 70th anniversary as a Sister of Mercy — after living a quarter century in Wellsville — Sister Alice has found her family.
Plans to celebrate Sister Alice’s anniversary were dashed by cold and snow last week, but a special Mass attended by her friends at Immaculate Conception Church was celebrated. An Emerald Hook and Ladder firetruck ride was canceled by the 89-year-old’s better thoughts.
Maryalice Roach was born in the First Ward in Buffalo, a community of Irish and German immigrants who first made their homes there in the 1850s. Hard-working laborers and often undereducated, when the Great Depression strangled the United States more than 75 years later, they were hard hit.
The Roach family, with seven children, was equally depressed and when her mother died when “Alice” was 6, life became more difficult. Her father, hard-pressed to raise seven children on his own, coped by placing his three youngest children into the care of the German Roman Catholic Orphanage.
It was a hard time, not because of any Dickensian themes, but because the youngster was separated from her family, many of whom she would never see again.
The GRCO educated its wards to the eighth grade, and then put them in foster homes. When she was 7, Alice woke up one morning to find that, with no farewell, hugs or kisses, her older sister and brother had been transferred to foster care. She was left alone.
“They were just gone,” she said.
She was lonely, but not completely unhappy in the care of the nuns. And when she was in the third grade a woman and her daughter came to the orphanage and asked the youngster to come and live with them.
She did and lived with them until she graduated. She was with them, sitting on the front porch one day, when she saw her sister coming down the sidewalk. They were reunited briefly, before the foster home where her sister lived was abandoned.
“We went down there to find my sister, but everyone was gone,” she recalled.
After she graduated from school at age 17 or 18, Alice knew she needed to find a job to support herself.
“I knew I wanted to be with children, but I didn’t want to marry and have children because I didn’t want the same thing that happened to me to happen to them,” she reasoned.
“I knew I wanted to teach.”
She thought of the Sisters of Mercy who had been so good to her.
“If I was lonesome, I’d go to a nun,” she said. “If I was hurt, I would go to a nun. If I was angry, I would run to a nun. They had such a great influence on me that I decided to join the order.”
She was 19 when she took vows of poverty, chastity and obedience — and a fourth vow of service.
During her career she taught at Catholic schools in Olean, Niagara Falls and schools throughout Buffalo. She became principal in her home parish at Saint Teresa’s in Buffalo after teaching there. But after about 10 years there she grew tired of being a principal.
“I wanted to be with children,” she recalled.
While teaching at Saint Teresa’s school she became acquainted with Father Leo McCarthy, who was serving at the Immaculate Conception Church in Wellsville at the time when Sister Alice started looking around for a new assignment.
“I read where Father McCarthy had posted a need for a principal in Wellsville, so I applied,” she said.
Sister Alice became a fixture at Immaculate Conception School during the 1993-94 school year.
“I fell in love with the people down here,” she said. “If I said to a kid to discipline him or her, ‘Do I have to call your parents?’ and they said, ‘No,’ I knew my job was done. The parents just want their children to learn to the best they can.”
She retired as principal in 2007 and taught religion until 2012.
When it came time to retire, Sister Alice said she knew that she wanted to stay in Wellsville.
“The people in Wellsville are wonderful and they have become my family,” she said. “The kids I’ve taught come back to visit. My students have become my friends and my family. ... I just love it here.”
Her former students have shown so much love that when several of them visited the Sisters of Mercy Motherhouse in Dublin, Ireland a few years ago, they placed a brick on a memorial wall in the Motherhouse in honor of Sister Alice.
The best part of her 70 years as a Sister of Mercy are the students who come back to see her.
“In the summer we have a revolving door with people visiting a couple of times a month,” she said. “We sit on the porch and sometimes have a beer.
“I’ve had a real good life,” she declared. “For all the sadness of my youth, I’ve had a triple blessing of joy.”
Sister Alice lives two doors down from Immaculate Conception Church. She enjoys watching Little League baseball and soccer and, of course, Buffalo Bills games. She enjoys gaming on Kindle, puzzles and mingling.