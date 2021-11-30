Single parents at JCC get turkey from Buffalo Bills star

Single-parent students at SUNY Jamestown Community College received turkey vouchers and Wegmans gift cards last week through a donation from Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs. The wide receiver, with Wegmans, Imagine Staffing and PLB Sports & Entertainment, provided vouchers and gift cards to 500 Western New York families, including more than 80 SPREE (Single Parents Reaching Education to Employment) students on JCC’s Jamestown, Cattaraugus County and North County campuses. JCC's SPREE program supports the educational and personal needs unique to single-parent students. Pictured are Cattaraugus County Campus students receiving their vouchers on campus.

 SUNY JCC photo

