Jenice Simpson, currently senior human resources manager for Cutco Cutlery, has been promoted to assistant director of human resources, effective Nov. 1.
She joined Cutco on Sept. 16, 1998 as a part-time secretary/receptionist and became a full-time human resources secretary in 2000. She was also an employee relations assistant, benefits assistant, human resources coordinator and employee relations manager before being promoted to her current position on Feb. 1.
Simpson holds an associate degree in business administration and accounting from Olean Business Institute and a bachelor’s degree in business management and economics from Empire State University of New York. She is also a graduate of the Leadership Cattaraugus Program.
She and her husband, Joel, live in Allegany with their two daughters, Kendall and Whitney.