JAMESTOWN — Silver Creek Central School defeated West Valley Central School, 56-36, in a recent Media One High School Bowl match at SUNY Jamestown Community College.
In another match, Southwestern Central School topped Eisenhower High School, 93-15.
Earning Player of the Match honors were Jake Millar and Mike Dispenza of Silver Creek, and Sam Mincarelli and Brayden Haaksma of Southwestern.
Silver Creek (3-1) was represented by Millar, Dispenza, Karissa Buchanan, Bella Daniels, Jacqui Flick and Josie Daniels.
West Valley was eliminated from the competition with its second loss. Its team was made up of Jacob Coluci, Samantha Fisher and Kasper Heitman.
Mincarelli, Haaksma, Matthew Lefler, Nolan Lefler and Cooper Degnan competed for Southwestern (3-1).
Eisenhower was eliminated with a second loss. Its team members were Cricket Branstrom, Katie Bunk, Ellie Eastman, Hayley Eckman, Drew Mandeville, Alyssa Wismar, Abe Wolf and Winnie Wolf.
High School Bowl, in its 61st year, is produced by Media One Group in cooperation with JCC.
Sponsors include Jamestown Community College and the JCC Alumni Association, Weinberg Financial Group, Chautauqua County Humane Society, Pepsi, Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency, Honest John’s Restaurant and Pizzeria and Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union.
High School Bowl airs at 11 a.m. Saturdays on WJTN (1240 AM & 101.3 FM) and at 7 a.m. Sundays on SE-93 (93.3 FM).