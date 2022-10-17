OELAN — Silent Move Night presented to live music is back, set for 7 p.m. Friday at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.
The 1923 version of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” featuring Lon Chaney as the hunchback Quasimodo, will be shown with Jack Bollman providing live organ music for the film.
This event is a free offering to the community, with popcorn, treats and drinks being offered during the movie and at a reception following.
"The Hunchback of Notre Dame" — the film is adapted from Victor Hugo's classic novel — is set in Paris during the 15th century. The story centers on Quasimodo, the deformed bell ringer of Notre-Dame Cathedral, and his unrequited love for the beautiful dancer La Esmeralda.
Born Agnès, Esmeralda is perceived to be a French Roma girl. Her biological mother is a former prostitute once known as Paquette la Chantefleurie but now known as Sister Gudule; her paternity is unknown. Fifteen years before the events of the novel, a group of Roma kidnapped the infant Agnès from her mother’s room. Esmeralda has no knowledge of her kidnapping: she lives and travels with the Roma as if she is one of them.
Quasimodo first meets Esmeralda at the Feast of Fools, an annual festival parodying church ritual and cardinal elections. During the festival, Quasimodo is elected “Pope of the Fools” and subsequently beaten by an angry mob. Esmeralda takes pity on him and offers him a drink of water. Quasimodo thereafter falls in love with the dancer and decides to devote himself to protecting her.
What follows is a web of jealous and even violent intrigue involving a high-ranking admirer of Esmeralda, who ends up facing a death sentence over a crime she did not commit.