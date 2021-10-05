GOWANDA — The Historic Hollywood Theater will reach into its past this Saturday, presenting the silent movie “Phantom of the Opera.”
What’s special about Saturday’s silent black and white movie starring Lon Chaney is that an organist will provide the music to accompany the film — just like when it was originally released in 1925.
Dennis James, a New Jersey native who is well known as a historical preservationist — particularly with the Wurlitzer organ — in presenting the accompaniment to silent films since 1969, will perform on Saturday and at subsequent silent film presentations at Gowanda’s Hollywood Theater.
Deb Harris, the administrator of the two decades-long restoration effort at the theater, said James had led the revival of silent films and has been providing music to accompany them for the past 40 years.
James is bringing a Wurlitzer organ of his own while the Hollywood Theater’s new Wurlitzer is waiting to be restored — something that will take another $225,000. Proceeds from the silent film presentations will go toward the Wurlitzer restoration.
“James will be doing a silent film at the theater over the winter,” Harris said. The movie and date to be announced at a later date. “He will also be here for April Fools day 2022 with three of the great comedies from the Silent Film era starring Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd and Charlie Chaplin,” she said.
The series will be funded, in part, from a New York Statewide Community Regrants Program, the New York State Council on the Arts and with support from the Governor’s Office and state legislature through the Tri-County Arts Council.”
A limited number of tickets will be available for the performances due to COVID-19 protocols and the theater will be at less than 50% capacity for social distancing.
“Regardless of vaccination status we are requiring patrons to wear a mask when they are not seated,” Harris said.
Phantom of the Opera will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12. Tickets are available at www.gowandahollywoodtheater.com.