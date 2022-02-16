OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council at 110 W. State St. is presenting “Silent Beings” by painter Amanda Parry Oglesbee in the gallery today through March 26.
On her artwork, Oglesbee says, “I am moved by the beauty and courage of all things that grow on earth, especially trees. As I paint trees they become portraits of beings compelled to grow, nurture and survive.”
Oglesbee said some of her paintings are made directly observing nature. Her work is sometimes influenced by historical art and other times built entirely from imagination “allowing the piece to grow organically with equal combination of intent and acceptance.”
While she has painted many other subjects and uses different mediums and approaches in her work, she has always painted trees.
Sean Huntington, Tri-County Arts Council exhibition coordinator, said Oglesbee’s paintings are “big, bold and beautiful” and that the artist shows emotions through her work, with trees standing in for people.
“You can see how each tree spoke to the artist in a very human way,” he said. “They’re full of cracks, and holes, gnarled trunks and branches. Each tree has a ton of character, yet they’re still beautiful.”
An artist talk and reception will be held March 12 by reservation. To reserve a half-hour spot visit: https://signup.com/go/xJpWCOO
For more information about the show or upcoming classes contact the council at (716) 372-7455, info@myartscouncil.net or www.tricountyartscouncil.org.