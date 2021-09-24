Sign-ups open for 25th Annual Hospice Walk & Run
OLEAN — HomeCare & Hospice Foundation will hold its 25th annual Hospice Walk & Run on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Gargoyle Park.
Registration and check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by brief opening words from HomeCare & Hospice staff. The 3.1-mile trek will kick off at 10 a.m.
Cost is $25 per person with all proceeds going to HomeCare & Hospice Foundation. A virtual option will be available for those out of the Olean area.
Registration can be completed at https://homecare-hospice.org/events/ and will remain open until Friday, Oct. 1.
Contact HomeCare & Hospice at (716) 372-2106 or email contact@homecare-hospice.org with any questions.