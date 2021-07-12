OLEAN — If Gus Macker is your game, Olean is the only name in town.
The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is on for Aug. 20-22, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials announced, and it will be the only one of six originally planned across the state to take to the court in 2021.
“Gus Macker National was not sure how 2021 would play out across the states in regards to tournaments,” said Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber. “In a normal year, the Macker would be played in 35-45 cities. Macker staff met with the six New York state city hosts early in January and February.
“Olean was always planning to host if allowed,” she said. “When the 2021 Macker calendar hit online, it showed Ithaca and Olean as the only two in New York state. Just recently, we were told that Ithaca was moving to 2022 — leaving Olean as the sole site in the state.”
Tapping into those other tournaments, more than three thousand registration postcards were mailed this week to team captains from tournaments held in Norwich, Hornell, Warren, Buffalo and Olean last year. An additional 7,000 were sent out late May to schools in Allegany, Chautauqua, McKean and Cattaraugus counties.
Entry deadlines for teams interested in this year’s tournament are July 30 for applications that are submitted by mail, and Aug. 2 for internet entries. The entry fee for a four-player team is $140.
Tournament play will be held on courts erected on Delaware Avenue and the adjacent block of North Barry Street.
“We always pull from our ‘sister’ communities that host Mackers in New York,” Yanetsko said. “We rely on each other for teams, refs and even sponsors — it’s a little intimidating to be the only in 2021. Our big concern is trucking. Each city has to go out and get the baskets and such from the city earlier in the schedule and get them to Olean. So, easy peasy — heading two semis up to Ithaca — now we have to go to Belding or Otsego, Michigan.”
Registrations forms are available online www.macker.com. Each team will play at least three games and will receive T-shirts for players. Trophies will be awarded in the championship rounds.
The tournament, based on basketball played in driveways throughout the U.S., will include players who have no experience to those who have played college and semi-professional basketball. Primarily based on their age and level of experience, players will be placed in divisions where they will be most evenly matched.
Depending on the number of teams placed in a specific division, players and the teams they’re on will be playing for first- and second- and third trophies. Also teams that finish last in their divisions could receive “Toilet bowl” trophies.
In addition to the Chamber’s corporate sponsors, other major support for the event is being provided by Sparky’s Pizza, Third Base Bar & Grill, Universal Primary Care, Duggan and Duggan, Paul Brown Chevy, Financial Services, Howard Hanna Professional, Fairfield Inn, Olean Area Federal Credit Union, and Peacemaker Mediation.
Gus Macker was founded in 1974, growing into a nationwide series of tournaments. First brought to Olean in 2008 by the Olean Sports Boosters, the Chamber took over management of the local tourney in 2017. In 2019, 688 players on 172 teams participated.
Play was first pushed back and then later called off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.