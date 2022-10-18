Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul

 Kevin P. Coughlin/ Office of the Governor

SYRACUSE (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul holds an 11-point lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin as the campaign for New York governor enters its final weeks, according to a new Siena College poll published today.

The statewide poll of likely voters showed Hochul leads Zeldin (52-41%), down from a 17-point lead last month and a 14-point lead in August.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social