SYRACUSE (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul holds an 11-point lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin as the campaign for New York governor enters its final weeks, according to a new Siena College poll published today.
The statewide poll of likely voters showed Hochul leads Zeldin (52-41%), down from a 17-point lead last month and a 14-point lead in August.
Zeldin, a Republican congressman from Long Island, cut into Hochul’s lead by gaining support among independent voters (49-40%) and men, the poll found.
Last month, Hochul led among men by 4 percentage points (48-44%). But now Zeldin leads by 5 points, 49-44%, Siena pollsters said.
Hochul, the first woman governor in New York’s history, holds a commanding lead among women voters, 61-32%, according to the poll.
Among Upstate New York voters, Zeldin holds a slim lead, 48-44%, up by 3 points from September.
The new poll of 707 self-identified likely voters was conducted Oct. 12 through Oct. 14. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.
Hochul, a Democrat, is the state’s first governor from Upstate New York since Nathan Miller of Syracuse was elected in 1920. The former lieutenant governor took office in August after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo.
Zeldin is trying to become the first Republican to be elected governor in New York since George Pataki in 2002.
The poll found other Democrats running for statewide office this year (U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, Attorney General Letitia James and Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli) are leading their opponents by double-digit margins.