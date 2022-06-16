ALBANY (TNS) — According to a new Siena poll, an overwhelming number of New York voters back stricter gun laws, support increased legal protections for abortion rights and continue to be concerned about surging crime.
Approximately 76% of respondents said that a new gun law requiring a permit to obtain a semiautomatic rifle is good for New York, including 73% of gun owners.
The law would also require individuals seeking to purchase a semiautomatic rifle to be at least 21, pass a background check and take a safety course.
Nearly 80% of the poll respondents want the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold New York's law requiring a license to carry a concealed handgun.
As the Supreme Court appears poised to repeal Roe v. Wade, 63% of New Yorkers said they would support more legal protections for those seeking to have the procedure in the state and 60% want the Supreme Court to keep the federal right to choose in place and declare Mississippi's abortion law unconstitutional.
In a written statement, Steven A. Greenberg, a Siena pollster, said: "Sixty-three percent of voters say the recently passed law enhancing legal protections for those seeking or performing abortions in New York will be good for the state, including a majority of voters from every region, gender, religion, and age group, as well as Democrats and independents.
"A 44% to 34% plurality of Republicans also think it will be good for New York," he added.
Gov. Kathy Hochul's favorability rating is sitting at 46% compared to her 44% April rating. According to the poll, both her job performance and re-election ratings decreased in April but have turned around this month.
On surging crime, more than 90% of registered voters reported that it is a critical issue across the state. In local communities, 65% said crime is a serious problem and six in 10 said they are worried about being a victim of a crime.
"Crime continues to be an overriding issue for New Yorkers. At least 90% of voters from every party, region and race say crime is a serious problem in the state, with at least 57% saying it's a very serious problem, including 79% of Black voters who say it's a very serious problem," Greenberg explained.
About 78% of New York City voters said crime is a serious problem in comparison to 61% of Upstate voters.
