ALBANY (TNS) — An overwhelming majority of New Yorkers believe the recent influx of migrants in the state is a serious problem, and that Gov. Kathy Hochul and President Joe Biden are doing a poor job addressing the crisis, according to a Siena College Research Institute poll.
The migrant crisis, which Hochul declared a state of emergency in May, has led to 100,000 individuals in New York City, which has a longstanding legal obligation to provide a “right to shelter” for its residents. Many of the migrants have been sent to New York City from other southern border states, which are seeing at times record levels of illegal crossings.
The crisis has overwhelmed New York City’s shelter system and resulted in a series of logistical problems and political fingerpointing, including the uncoordinated busing of migrants to upstate communities.
The poll found about 4-in-5 New Yorkers believe the problems is serious, according to a Siena College poll of 803 registered voters between Aug. 13 and 16. Republicans, overwhelmingly, said it is a very serious problem.
The preferred government response to the crisis splintered along partisan divides. Democrats said they support relocating migrants to more permanent housing across the state, while Republicans oppose it. Democrats were split on whether the state should accept new migrants and work to assimilate them while Republicans overwhelmingly support the state doing what it can to slow the flow of migrants here.
Democrats found migrants coming to New York over the last 20 years has been a benefit to the state, while Republicans overwhelmingly believe they have been a burden on resources and taxpayers. A majority of Black voters, although typically registered Democrats, said they believe the migrants arriving over the past 20 years have been a burden to the state, while a majority of Latino voters — also typically Democrats — said migrants have been a benefit to the state.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has at times lashed out at the media for declining to call the migrant surge a “crisis,” fared marginally better, with 47 percent of all voters saying they disapprove of his response.
Overall, the poll showed an overwhelming concern by New Yorkers about the handling of the crisis.
“Voters disapprove of the job that Hochul is doing to address the influx 51-35 percent,” said Steven A. Greenberg, a Siena College pollster. “They disapprove of the job Mayor Eric Adams is doing 47-31 percent. And they disapprove of the job the Biden administration is doing 59-34 percent. By a narrow 42-39 percent margin, they approve of the job that their local elected officials are doing.”
New Yorkers expressed their greatest disapproval to date of Hochul as governor in the poll, with 46 percent expressing an unfavorable opinion about the governor, who logged her lowest approval ratings.
“Voters approve of the job Hochul is doing to address climate change 46-39 percent, but they are break even on her managing of the state’s finances and increasing affordable housing,” Greenberg said. “A majority of voters disapprove of how she’s addressing both crime and the recent influx of migrants.”