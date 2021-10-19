ALBANY (TNS) — In an hypothetical primary race between Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James, Democratic voters would select Hochul over James by 16 percentage points — with 17% of voters uncertain, according to a Siena College poll.
Hochul’s overall favorability among voters is marginally rising among Democrats and plummeting with Republicans, the poll shows.
Hochul holds leads over the field in other hypothetical races, which included one with former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. The rest of the field included James, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. No Democrat other than Hochul has formally declared a run for governor.
In a Democratic primary, the Siena poll found voters favoring: Hochul, 31%; 23% do not know or have no opinion; Cuomo, 17%; James, 14%; Williams, 7%; de Blasio, 6%; someone else, 2%.
Hochul has been picking up endorsements recently, including from New York State Democratic Committee Chair Jay Jacobs, fundraising giant Emily’s List and, as of Monday, New York NAACP’s Hazel Dukes.
The latest Siena poll indicates more voters are making up their mind on Hochul and more are finding her unfavorable compared to a September poll.
Between the two polls since she’s taken office as governor, Hochul has polled favorably with 42% of voters both times. In the October poll, she had a slight increase among Democrats, rising to 58% favorability.
The percentage of Republicans who said they have an unfavorable opinion about Hochul has doubled in the past month, reaching 50%.
Slightly more people have a favorable opinion of James, 39%, than who said they don’t know or have no opinion, 42%. About a fifth of voters had an unfavorable opinion of her. Among Democrats, 54% have a favorable opinion. She is polling stronger with wealthier people and people in New York City. She remains unknown to nearly half of people with incomes up to $100,000, voters under the age of 34 and people in the suburbs and Upstate.
Williams remains unknown to most voters, with 62% — including a majority of Democrats — saying they have no opinion or don’t know him. He is favored by 25% of voters, including just over one-third of Democrats.
U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Long Island Republican who is the party’s “presumptive nominee,” has barely seen his polling move since Siena started asking questions on him in April.
He is viewed favorably by 17% of voters, including about one-quarter of Republicans. Nearly two-thirds of voters have no opinion or do not know of Zeldin, including 61% of Republicans. New York State Republican Party leadership have tried to clear the field for Zeldin so he can build name recognition and avoid a costly primary.
Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City mayor and President Donald Trump personal lawyer, is polling favorably by 42% of Republicans.
Slightly more New Yorkers felt favorable toward former President Donald Trump, 37%, than Cuomo, 33%. Cuomo’s favorability rating is his lowest he’s ever recorded in a Siena Poll.
Over the last month, Cuomo’s favorability held around 62% with Black voters, but rose among Latino voters, from 43 to 50%. Black and Latino voters are also the lone demographics polled where a majority do not believe, 39 and 36%, respectively, that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women that worked for the state, something he denies, but the attorney general’s office found.
The poll also found that the subset who are least likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine are Republicans, 18% compared to 5% of Democrats; 84% of liberals said they were vaccinated compared to 71% of conservatives.
Democrats believe it is very important for more New Yorkers to get the vaccine, 76%, compared to 39% of Republicans. The divide is identical between parties for those who believe addressing systemic racism is a very important issue.
Meanwhile, crime is a top issue for voters across the board: 82% say reducing crime is very important, which is almost even between Democrats and Republicans.