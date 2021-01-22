Non-profit organizations in the region received an after-Christmas surprise when they learned they had received grants from Siemens Energy’s Positive Energy Campaign to help further their missions and goals.
Officials with the global company, which has a plant in Olean, said Siemens’ employees nominated local charitable organizations to receive grants from $1,000 to $10,000. Siemens’ officials said there were 600 entries with 122 organizations across 20 states selected to receive funds.
Five non-profit organizations in the Olean area were selected, including the Dream It Do It Western New York program, which received $10,000. The DIDI WNY grant was just one of three across the country to receive the top amount awarded.
Other local nonprofits to receive grants were the Challenger Learning Center, $7,500; Olean Food Pantry, $7,500; Pfeiffer Nature Center, $1,000; and the SPCA in Cattaraugus County, $1,000.
In Allegany County, awardees were the Comfort House in Wellsville, $5,000 and Richburg Colonial Library in Richburg, $1,000. In Chautauqua County, the Allegheny Highlands Council, Boy Scouts of America in Falconer, will receive $2,500.
John Stahley, who is employed at the company’s Olean location, serving as vice president of its global operations, said when he learned of the grants he knew there were a lot of deserving nonprofits in the area that could benefit and nominated several for the contest.
“We wanted to make sure we took advantage of it,” Stahley said. “It turns out we did pretty well and are pretty well represented.”
He said the nonprofits were required to submit information on their interest in the contest and along with a one-minute maximum video. The organizations each created the video explaining their mission and how they would use a donation of up to $10,000 to continue serving their respective community In addition, each video was uploaded to a gallery where members of the public could vote for their favorites by “liking” the videos.
Stahley said he was especially pleased that DIDI WNY did as well as it did, as STEM programs and activities for youngsters are needed in the Twin Tiers area.
“This is something we’ve been working on for many years with Evelyn (Sabina, director for DIDI) and even before Evelyn,” Stahley said of the DIDI program’s implementation at area schools. “It’s been high on our priority list for a long time.”
Sabina said she, too, was pleased that the DIDI program received the grant. Sabina was responsible for setting up the video, which can be seen on YouTube at DIDI WNY.
Area manufacturers, who include Chris Napoleon of Napoleon Engineering Services, have short appearances on the video.
Sabina said she “couldn’t thank Siemens enough” for their continued support of DIDI.
“Through student mentoring, classroom visits, school tours, internships, teacher workshops and more, Siemens continues to be a driving force behind our mission: To encourage our talented youth to pursue STEM related careers in Advanced Manufacturing,” she said.
As for the grant, Sabina said the funds will be put to good use.
“We’re always trying to think of new programs and this will be helpful to our existing program, but also for creating new programs to get the kids interested in STEM-related careers,” Sabina commented.
Steve Conner, president of Siemens Energy, had noted, in part, that the newly independent company’s mission is to support its customers in transitioning to a more sustainable energy system based on the company’s innovative technologies and ability to turn ideas into reality.
“In support of this mission, the Positive Energy Campaign was aimed at providing donations to local charities that make a clear impact on their respective communities, especially in a year when the COVID-19 pandemic has created an increase in basic human needs across society,” he said.
