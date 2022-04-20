Sidewalk repairs underway at Seneca Theatre’s Walkway of Dreams

SALAMANCA — A project to repair the sidewalk in front of the Ray Evans Seneca Theatre on Main Street is underway.
A major part of the project included removing and eventually placing back the 11 commemorative stones in the Walkway of Dreams in front of the theater entrance, something Public Works Superintendent Rob Carpenter said went smoothly.
“They’re about 250 to 275 pounds apiece,” he said. “
Carpenter said the DPW stepped in to do the repairs after difficulties with contractors performing the task.
“I told the mayor I would shuffle some things around and get it done,” he said. “We’re in the process, and I’m hoping by next week or before that for the theater area to be done.”
The city received a beautification grant from Cattaraugus County to help make improvements on Main Street, which included new awnings at the Salamanca Area Senior Center and theater as well as sidewalk replacements, Mayor Sandra Magiera explained.
Magiera said the original contractor hired in 2020 to do the sidewalks did not begin the project before the grant period originally ended in December 2021. She said she wrote the county to ask for an extension, which was granted until this June.
“I contacted three other contractors that do concrete work, one doesn’t do only residential work and the other two never got back to me,” the mayor said. “Rob and I were talking and he said it was possibly something that they could do. They were only worried about moving those stones, but they got them removed.”
Magiera said the grant will cover the DPW crew’s time and labor put into the project. Carpenter said he is keeping track of hours and materials so they can get any money they can.
The Walkway of Dreams was the brainchild of members of the Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association, which calls the Seneca Theatre home. The name was suggested by one of the first honorees — Ray Evans, whom the theater is named after.
This walk down the path of dreams was created for the CCLAA and the people in the area to recognize and honor many Western New York natives’ contributions to the arts.
“When you look at it, I’m changing the way the stones were set up,” Carpenter explained. “I’m going to put Ray Evans, because he’s the main guy, centered with the main doors and then space everybody else out so they’ll be all in one row.”
Previously, the stones were laid out with eight stones in the row closest to the theater and three stones in another row closer to the street.
Those with honorary stones and the years they were inducted include:
1996: Ray Evans and George Abbott
1997: Carson R. Waterman and George “Gabby” Hayes
1998: Wes Bowen and Enfield C. Strickland
1999: Dody Goodman and Jerri Parkhurst
2000: Michael K. Lee and Roger Tory Peterson
2001: Jimmie Dale