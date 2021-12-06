OLEAN — The north sidewalk of the East State Street bridge will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Friday for repairs to the water line under the bridge, the city Department of Public Works reported Monday. The sidewalk is expected to reopen by 3 p.m. Dec. 20.

For more information, call (716) 376-5657.

