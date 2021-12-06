...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent lake
snows, bringing totals to 3 to 5 inches in persistent bands.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce some blowing and
drifting snow this evening.
* WHERE...Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. Greatest
accumulations will be across the higher terrain of the
Chautauqua Ridge.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with
reduced visibility in bands of snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If
traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and
visibilities.
Submit snow reports through our website or social media.
