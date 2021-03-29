PORTVILLE — While organizations have struggled this past year to raise funding necessary to provide important services, the Sons of the American Legion Post 814 not only donated to a fellow nonprofit — they doubled down.
Robert Christman from Shriners International in Allegany County accepted a check Thursday from Kip Morrow, president of the Portville Sons, for $1,000 at Sprague’s Maple Farms. The Shriners also accepted a check from the Andover 4th of July Committee.
The donation from the Sons came from their Memorial Day takeout chicken barbecue event in 2020.
They typically give $500 annually, but last year their donation got lost in the confusion of COVID-19, and when Morrow discovered the error, promptly added it to this year’s donation.
Typically, the Shriners in Allegany County receive between $10,000 and $15,000 in donations every year. Last year, they received just $5,000, making donations like the $1,000 from the Sons so crucial.
“It’s extremely important, our work, the donations we receive from parades and such,” said Karl Graves, secretary of the Shriners Allegany County club. “It really helps those in distress. It’s a godsend what we can do.”
The Portville Sons agree. “We support the cause because they give to the Erie children’s burn center,” said Kip Morrow, president of the Sons.
He was referring to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Erie, Pa., just one of the 22 hospitals in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. that were founded and are supported by Shriners International. The hospitals treat children under the age of 18 who suffer from orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, cleft lip and palate, among other conditions.
The Shriners do no direct fundraising on their own, although they hold raffles occasionally for guns or TVs. They receive funds generated from a sister organization, the Shriners Go-karts, but operate primarily on financial support from others.
For more information on the Shriners, visit shrinersinternational.com.