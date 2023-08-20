The YMCA of the Twin Tiers’ second annual Glow Run lit up Gargoyle Park Saturday night as dozens of runners hit the Allegany River Trail just before sunset. Caitlin Havens, Wellness Coordinator, said the run is a fun way for the Y to end the summer with a bang. She said the path is lit up by glowing accessories, and runners are encouraged to wear their brightest colors and flashiest things. Participants took on either a 5K run or a 2-mile walk along the trail.

