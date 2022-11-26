Shower for Mary

This large amount of items for babies and toddlers was collected during a previous Shower for Mary event, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany and the Greater Olean Association of Churches. This year’s event, which will include a prayer service on Dec. 9, will host the collection of items from Dec. 4-8 at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse in Allegany.

 Provided

ALLEGANY — For two decades, the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany have ensured local mothers had enough clothing, diapers and necessities to care for their babies and toddlers during the holidays and new year through the Shower for Mary collection.

The collection will be accomplished again this year during the 20th annual event, which will accept items for babies at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse at 115 E. Main St. in Allegany.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social