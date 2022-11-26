ALLEGANY — For two decades, the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany have ensured local mothers had enough clothing, diapers and necessities to care for their babies and toddlers during the holidays and new year through the Shower for Mary collection.
The collection will be accomplished again this year during the 20th annual event, which will accept items for babies at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse at 115 E. Main St. in Allegany.
The event, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters and the Greater Olean Association of Churches, will also host a prayer service at 7 p.m. Dec. 9. A reception will follow in the basement conference room.
Bagged and wrapped gifts, which can be dropped off in the lobby of the Motherhouse from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4-8, will be donated to Healthy Families of Cattaraugus County and the Cattaraugus & Wyoming Counties Project Head Start.
Items needed include diapers for newborns and older; baby wipes, lotion and shampoo; burp clothes and baby towels; onesies and bibs; socks; winter clothing sizes 2t to 10; jackets, gloves and mittens; boots, hats and scarves.
Monetary donations will also be accepted.
