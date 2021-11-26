ALLEGANY — For nearly two decades, the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany have ensured that mothers had enough clothing, diapers and necessities to care for their babies and toddlers during the holidays and new year through the Shower for Mary collection.
The collection will be accomplished again this year during the 19th annual event which will accept items for babies at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse at 115 E. Main St. in Allegany.
Sister Mary Lou Lafferty, local minister for the Motherhouse, said bagged gifts, which can be dropped off in the lobby of the Motherhouse from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 4-9, will be donated to St. Gianna Pregnancy Center in Olean and Healthy Families of Cattaraugus County.
Those who drop off donations will be treated to tasty cookies provided by the Sisters.
Items needed include diapers for newborns through 12 months; baby wipes, lotion and shampoo; burp clothes and baby towels; onesies and bibs; socks, size 1-5; sweaters and sweatshirts, size 1-5; sleepers and pajamas, size preemie-5T; bottles with low-flow nipples; pacifiers; teething toys; educational toys; books, especially board books; craft kits for toddlers and pre-kindergarten children; hats, mittens and scarves; and blankets.
Monetary donations will also be accepted.
The event, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters and the Greater Olean Association of Churches, will also host a virtual prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 online at youtube.com\alleganyfranciscans or at the website alleganyfranciscans.org
Lafferty said the prayer service will be an ecumenical effort as it will be officiated by Rev. Kim Rossi of St. Stephen Episcopal Church and Deacon Carrie Wolf of Christ United Methodist Church, both of Olean. In addition, Marcia Wymer will serve as the organist for the evening.
“We collected $1.700 among ourselves and sent it to four agencies for Thanksgiving – St. Stephen’s Thanksgiving Dinner, the Salvation Army, Olean Food Pantry and Genesis House,” Lafferty said, noting the Sisters did this in response to the needs of the community.