LITTLE VALLEY — Several resolutions dealing with the Cattaraugus County Public Works Department are on the agenda for Wednesday’s County Legislature committees.
One resolution calls for extending an existing contract with a Dunkirk company for collecting and analyzing samples from the county’s two closed landfills and at two highway barns.
The new contract with Enviroteknix of Dunkirk reflects the Public Works Department’s desire to conduct annual testing and analysis at the landfills instead of quarterly.
Analysis over time has shown the leachate at the Farwell landfill in Ischua and Five Points landfill in Mansfield has not spread offsite or increased in concentration. Enviroteknix will charge $7,250 for Five Points, $9,900 for Farwell, $2,329 for the Allegany highway barn stormwater analysis and $310 for the Franklinville highway barn analysis.
The resolution also calls for two additional years of the services with increases in each year.
Public Works Committee Chairman Richard Helmich, R-Delevan and Vice chairman David Koch, D-Salamanca, are also sponsoring two other resolutions to accept bids on structural steel and for concrete products. Other municipalities are able to buy those products at county prices.
OTHER RESOLUTIONS on the agenda would:
• Authorize $105,500 from the 911 Reserve Fund for new office furniture from Xybix Systems, Littleton, Colo. for the 911 Center.
• Authorize payment of $8,000 to McCarthy & Conlon LLC, Queensbury, N.Y., for preparation and review of the county’s 2020 Medicare cost reports for the Olean and Machias nursing homes.
• Contract with the New York State Industries for the Disable for $4,100 for cleaning services at the Motor Vehicle Department office in Delevan.
• The Labor Relations Committee meets at 4 p.m., followed by Human Services at 4:15 p.m., County Operations at 4:30 p.m., Development and Agriculture at 4:45 p.m., Public Works at 5 p.m. and Finance at 5:30 p.m.
Due to coronavirus protocols, the public may not attend county legislature committee or regular meetings.
The public may participate via WebEx audio by calling 1-408-418-9388. The access code is 179 254 0977#.