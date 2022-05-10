OLEAN — While late registrations will be open until the events start May 20-21, participants planning on the Magnificent May Mayhem’s Float the Allegheny; River Regatta; and Endurance Run have until Thursday to guarantee their shirt sizes.
“Each of our events has a base fee which includes either a tank or tech tee, and food/drink vouchers. Studio 4 East is printing up our event items and needs lead time for ordering, receiving and printing,” said Chamber Chief Operating Officer Meme Yanetsko.
Yanetsko said 42 had signed up for the Float the Allegany by Monday afternoon, with smaller numbers so far for the regatta and endurance run.
The regatta will feature 1-person, 2-person, 4-person and 6-person floating vessels — including kayaks, canoes or flat-bottomed boats. Awards will be presented for first place for each vessel category in the timed event.
Float the Allegheny’s goal is to encourage people to ‘get into the river’ and have a whale of a good time in the process. The float features a family four pack plus which includes tank and food vouchers for four as well as single float registration.
Registration for the regatta and float will be at Linn Launch adjacent to the Steam Valley Road bridge near Portville. The regatta registration begins at 8 a.m. and starts in waves at 10:01 a.m. for the 4.7-mile trek to the East State Street bridge launch. The float registration starts at 9:45 a.m., and will begin after the last wave of the regatta.
The endurance run is 4 miles with an elevation rise of 785 feet. The course runs from South Barry Street to Franchot Boulevard to South Union Street. Runners will turn off at the reservoir access road near South Union Street Branch. Coming back down, the route will head to Four Mile Brewing Co., under the East State Street bridge via Adams Street and finishing at War Veterans Park.
Registration is available online at shop.oleanny.com. Interested parties can also call in reservations/registrations 372-4433 or stopping in at the Chamber, 301 N. Union St.
Although the complete schedule will be out the end of this week, Yanetsko said, music for the two-day event is being organized by Beat City Music, who is also sponsors of the sound stage. They have lined up Swords of a Joker, Crop Circle Worship, and Bitter Coast for music.
Also, GOACC has scheduled entertainment Friday from Blue Apple Productions from Rochester including catch a wave on the mechanical surf board, a regular bounce house and an ocean explorer inflatable play. Food will be provided by The Hungry Burro as well as beverages from Sanzo Beverages and Wright Bev Distributors.
Information for the M3 can be found online at shop.oleanny.com, call 716-372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.