LEWIS RUN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police from Lewis Run were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident on Monday at approximately 1:03 a.m. on Forest Road, just south of Route 346, in Corydon Township.
The police report states that a car driven by Donovan L. Smith, 18, of Shinglehouse, was traveling north on Forest Road 173, a fire road, at a high rate of speed, and went out of control. The vehicle left the roadway and went over an embankment, rolling on the passenger side while in the air. The vehicle also struck a tree with its roof before landing on its tires and coming to a rest.