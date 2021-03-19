SMETHPORT, Pa. — A Potter County man accused of raping an unconscious teenager will serve 10 to 20 years in state prison
Aaron D. Waters-Milliken, 42, of Shinglehouse, was sentenced Thursday in McKean County Court before President Judge John Pavlock.
Milliken’s prison sentence will be followed by three years of probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender for his lifetime and pay restitution of $2,845 to the victim’s family. He has credit for 189 days of time served.
On Dec. 3, Milliken pleaded guilty to charges of rape of an unconscious victim, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person who is unconscious and recklessly endangering another person.
Milliken entered the plea to allegations that on Sept. 5, he and his spouse/co-defendant — Jason M. Milliken, 43 — had a 14-year-old male spend the night. They were drinking alcohol then went to bed.
Aaron Waters-Milliken sexually assaulted the teen, who was not awake. The teen will be required to undergo medical testing for several years to monitor his health, District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer said.
She noted on Thursday the teen does remain healthy at this time, though he will continue to require medical checks.
“The victim’s family was devastated by the nature of the crime,” said Shaffer.
Shaffer noted that Milliken did have a sexually violent predator evaluation. While the details of the incident are “considered predatory,” Milliken “did not meet the definition” of a sexually violent predator.
While Milliken did not speak at the sentencing hearing, Pavlock received a letter from him.
Pavlock said that in the letter Milliken “indicates how sorry he is” and says he “wants to do something good.”
Pavlock explained that while Milliken deserves the sentence due to the harm he has caused, he is hopeful that Milliken means what he wrote in the letter and does something positive.
Jason Milliken pleaded guilty in January to similar charges and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29.