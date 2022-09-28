Meritorious Award

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joseph Yerpe (left) and Deputy Salvatore Seitz (right) receive the Sheriff’s Office Meritorious Award on Sept. 14 from Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb.

 Photo provided

LITTLE VALLEY — Two Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were lauded for meritorious service after safely deescalating an incident with an armed man in May.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb announced that 16-year veteran Sgt. Joseph Yerpe and 7-year veteran Deputy Salvatore Seitz were awarded the Sheriff’s Office Meritorious Award before the Cattaraugus County Legislative Board on Sept. 14. The men received the awards from their wives, who were invited to the ceremony.

 

