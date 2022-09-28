LITTLE VALLEY — Two Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were lauded for meritorious service after safely deescalating an incident with an armed man in May.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb announced that 16-year veteran Sgt. Joseph Yerpe and 7-year veteran Deputy Salvatore Seitz were awarded the Sheriff’s Office Meritorious Award before the Cattaraugus County Legislative Board on Sept. 14. The men received the awards from their wives, who were invited to the ceremony.
Whitcomb said that on May 13, the deputies were called to a scene in the town of Franklinville involving a man with a gun. Switching from patrol rifles and handguns, the deputies used their issued Tasers to subdue the man and take him into custody without injuries among law enforcement or bystanders.
According to New York State Police reports from the incident, the man was accused of threatening residents and firing at least one round from a “ghost gun”, an unlicensed handgun without a serial number assembled from parts. After being subdued, he was treated for injures from the Taser and charged with several felonies including second-degree attempted murder.
The award had previously been issued 18 times since the sheriff’s office was established in 1817, Whitcomb said, and Yerpe and Seitz are the 19th and 20th recipients.