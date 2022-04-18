BELMONT — The New York State Sheriffs’ Institute will begin its annual Honorary Membership drive in Allegany County within the next 10 days, according to Sheriff Whitney.
The flagship program of the Sheriffs’ Institute is the Sheriffs’ Summer Camp for economically challenged children. The camp, located on Keuka Lake, is in its 47th year of operation, and 840 children from across New York state attend each summer.
The Sheriffs’ Institute pays the entire cost of the camp stay and transportation. Most children attending wouldn’t otherwise have an opportunity for vacation travel or a summer camp experience.
The Sheriffs’ Camp program combines summer recreation, with activities designed to teach an understanding of, and respect for, our laws and the men and women who enforce them.
The strong camper to counselor ratio allows for individual attention with an emphasis on the development of self-esteem.
“With many sheriff’s deputies from across the state working as counselors’ side-by-side with the kids, the camp acts as a bridge between today’s youth and law enforcement to foster positive relationships and help build mutual trust,” said Whitney. “By becoming an honorary member, you are helping us strengthen our communities and giving opportunities for kids in your area to have a wonderful summer camp experience.”
In addition, the Sheriffs’ Institute operates a scholarship program that provides one scholarship to each of New York State’s Community College’s Criminal Justice programs. This program is designed to help attract the best and the brightest to the criminal justice vocation.
The New York State Sheriffs’ Institute was established in 1979. It is a not-for-profit, tax exempt organization and contributions to the Institute are tax deductible. In addition, the Sheriffs’ Institute is registered with the New York State Attorney General’s Charities Bureau.
For more information about the Sheriffs’ Summer Camp and other programs, visit www.sheriffsinstitute.org.