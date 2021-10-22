LITTLE VALLEY — All candidates for the three Cattaraugus County offices on the 2021 ballot — district attorney, sheriff and coroner — are unopposed.
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman is seeking re-election to a fourth four-year term on the Republican and Conservative lines. She was first elected in 2009, defeating incumbent Democrat Edward Sharkey.
Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb is seeking re-election to a third four-year term on the Democrat, Republican and Conservatives lines. Whitcomb was appointed to the post after the Aug. 18, 2009, death of former Sheriff Dennis B. John.
Both the district attorney and the sheriff were also re-elected unopposed in 2017.
Coroner Kevin M. O’Rourke is unopposed Republican and Conservative lines.
The first opportunity to cast in-person ballots is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at each of the county’s two early voting sites:
Board of Elections offices in the former elementary school in Little Valley, 207 Rock City St.
Jamestown Community College Olean Campus, n the Magnano Room at the Cutco Building 305 N. Barry St.
Election Commissioners Kevin Burleson and Cortney Spittler said sample ballots from the county’s 55 election districts will be available at each site prior to voting which runs daily through Oct. 31. Both sites are accessible to those with disabilities.
The remaining days and hours the sites are open are:
Sunday, Oct. 24 — 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 25 — Noon-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26 — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27 — Noon- 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28 — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29 — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30 — 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31 — 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.