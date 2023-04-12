Share and share alike
Local photographer Dan Jordan captured this photo of a male osprey delivering remnants of a fish to his female partner in the Vandalia area. The male was on an electric pole Monday, eating the fish. The female at the nest chirped insistently until the male flew to the nest with the half-eaten fish and handed it off to his mate. She promptly flew to the same electric pole and consumed the remainder of the fish.
 Dan Jordan Photography

