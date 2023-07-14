WELLSVILLE — To be or not to be at Wednesday’s performance of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” is not a tough decision.
Be there at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the lawn at the David A. Howe Library to see the Shake on the Lake theater company perform 38 Shakespearean plays in less than two hours.
The event has been described “as an irreverent, fast-paced romp” through the Bard’s plays by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield. Three Shakespearean “super fans” will weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in “one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. Fun, frantic, and perfect for the whole family.”
The Shake on the Lake theater company of Perry has been performing Shakespeare’s works, conducting theater workshops and programs and puppet theater since 2012 when they first produced the “Complete Works.” The company consists of young performers who lend their energetic and enthusiastic souls to the works making the performance highly entertaining. For the last several years they have brought theater to the rural villages of the Southern Tier, having performed in both Wellsville and Angelica.
Their mission is “to use theatre and the performing arts to inspire and re-imagine community through performance, education, and creative placemaking. They specialize in serving rural communities and underserved populations by bringing high-quality professional theatre productions and innovative arts education programming to rural communities.”
Historically, Shakespeare (1564-1616) was an English playwright who is widely regarded as the greatest writer in the English language. He is often called the Bard of Avon or referred to as just the “The Bard.” His early plays were primarily comedies and histories and are regarded as some of the best works produced in these genres. He also wrote tragedies, among them “Hamlet,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Othello,” “King Lear” and “Macbeth,” all considered to be among the finest works in the English language.
Wednesday’s performance is free of charge and marks the fourth time the theater company has performed in Wellsville. This performance is being sponsored by the library with a grant from the New York State Council for the Arts. Should the weather be rainy, the performance will be held in the Nancy Howe Auditorium at the library.
The program will also be performed on July 30 in Angelica on Park Circle.