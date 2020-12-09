OLEAN — An Olean police sergeant will be the next head of the 35-officer agency.
The Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the appointment of Sgt. Ronald Richardson to be the next city police chief, effective Jan. 15.
Richardson, a 31-year veteran, joined the department in 1989. The roster for the city police department lists him as the sergeant attached to Platoon 2. He replaces the retiring Jeff Rowley, who was tapped for the post in September 2014.
When asked by aldermen on Tuesday about his priorities, Richardson said his first order of business will be to replace retiring officers.
According to Rowley during a meeting Thursday, the department currently has 34 officers, but 35 positions. A second vacancy will be created by Richardson’s promotion, while other officers have also reported retirements in 2020 or in the near future.
“There’s not a lot of people out there to hire,” Richardson said, noting that he needs to check the Civil Service list for officers before making any decisions on how to hire.
He was also asked about his goals to help battle inequality and build trust with the minority community.
“I believe that the police officers have to have trust in the community, and the community has to have trust in the police,” he said, “we have to have mutual respect.”
He added that he is a proponent of community policing — a policy focusing on building ties with the public to solve problems, rather than just responding to incidents. Such policies have been proposed nationally as a way to improve relations between the police and those relying on police protection.
“I’ve been involved in community policing since the early ‘90s,” he said. “Community policing has always been my thing. I love Olean — and that’s really why I’m doing this.”
He also noted a need for more guidance on the police department’s role in policing violations of closures and other restrictions related to COVID-19-related executive orders.
Several members of the public took issue with the mayor not seeking input from advisory panels recently established by the council.
While one of the panels, the equality and inclusion committee, was formed in August, the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative first met Thursday after months of delays since its state-mandated creation this summer. That panel also received criticism based on the leadership of the panel being the police chief — including a Change.org petition of more than 100 signatures seeking a new chairperson — while also having only until April 1 to draft a plan to satisfy Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s mandate under threat of lost state aid.
While several members of the public argued such reviews could have been beneficial to the hiring process and transparency, they are not required. Under the city charter, the mayor has the sole power to appoint department heads, with such decisions requiring a confirmation by a two-thirds majority vote of the Common Council afterward.
Aldermen noted they had been privy to the mayor’s choice and discussed it in executive session. Under state law, discussions of hirings and promotions may be made behind closed doors.
The approval was the second given this year for a new public safety department head. On Jan. 27, the council approved the appointment of Tim Richardson as the new city fire chief.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, aldermen also approved Aiello’s appointment of John Hart as the city attorney, effective Jan. 1.
“John Hart was a city attorney a long time ago under the John Ash administration, and a short time under the Griffin administration,” Aiello said, noting Hart is currently the attorney for the City of Olean Urban Renewal Agency. “I think he’ll be a nice addition to our city family.”
Hart replaces Nick DiCerbo, who was hired in 2014 to fill the role. DiCerbo was unopposed for a 10-year term as city court judge in November. He will replace retiring Daniel Palumbo, who turned 70 this year — the state mandatory retirement age for judges.
The city attorney has several duties, including assisting in the drafting of legislation, offering legal advice to city leadership, and representing the city in civil and criminal courts.