A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 2:45 a.m. Thursday for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Gusts of 60 mph and torrential rain is expected, and even hail, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Damage to roofs, siding and trees is possible, with the areas impacted including Olean, Salamanca, Wellsville, Allegany State Park, Alfred, Ashford, Allegany, Franklinville, Belfast and Cuba.
Flash flooding is possible. The NWS reminds drivers not to attempt to drive through floodwaters.