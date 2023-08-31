HAMBURG — Several livestock exhibitors from Cattraugus and Allegany counties earned distinction during the 12-day Erie County Fair.
In the open class beef show, Eric Bond of Gowanda won grand champion prospect steer/heifer while in an American Boer Goat Association show Julie Kerr of South Dayton won best buck in show.
In the Open Class Dairy Show, several exhibitors from Cattaraugus and Allegany counties earned recognition. They are:
• Reserve Champion Showman: Blake Hill of Cattaraugus
• Grand Champion Red & White: Scott Shawley of Randolph
• Reserve Grand Champion Ayrshire: Melissa Holcomb of Friendship
• Junior Champion Ayrshire and Reserve Junior Champion Ayrshire: Kassi Baley of Fillmore
• Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, Junior Champion Brown and Reserve Junior Champion Brown Swiss: Katie Hill of Cattaraugus
• Reserve Grand Champion, Junior Champion and Reserve Junior Champion Guernsey: James Frentz of Cattaraugus
• Junior Champion Jersey: Bryan Bailey of Machias
• Reserve Grand Champion and Reserve Junior Champion Milking Shorthorn: Caden and Kendal Herman of South Dayton
• Reserve Supreme Champion Dairy Cow: Katie Hill of Cattaraugus
• All Breeds Junior Champion: Bryan Bailey of Cattaraugus
• All Breeds Reserve Junior Champion: Kassi Baley of Fillmore
In the Open Class Junior Dairy Cattle Show:
• Grand Champion and Junior Champion Brown Swiss: Katie Hill of Cattaraugus
• Reserve Junior Champion Brown Swiss: Jillian Bond of South Dayton
• Reserve Junior Champion, Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Lineback: Caden and Kendal Herman of South Dayton
• Reserve Junior Champion Red & White: Katie Hill
• Supreme Champion Cow of Junior Show: Katie Hill
Also, in the Youth Livestock Expo Market Hog Show, Clayton Lathrup of Delevan took sixth overall.