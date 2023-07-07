Seventh Back 2 Olean BBQ set for July 15 at War Vets Park

The annual Come Back to Olean BBQ will return to War Veterans Park July 15 for fellowship and delicious food.
Charles and Yvonne Clemons moved from Olean to southern New Jersey in 1977. They missed seeing friends from growing up — Charles on Seneca Avenue in Olean and Yvonne in Portville.
“The Lord told Charles to get people back together,” Yvonne said. Charles’ response was to plan a barbecue in Olean and gather old friends and family.
In 2015, the couple hosted the first Come Back to Olean BBQ in Franchot Park. In 2017, the event moved to War Veterans Park. COVID-19 forced its cancellation in 2020 and again in 2021, the year Charles died.
Yvonne said she was encouraged by The Lord last year to continue the annual get-together, which she did with help from her son, Charles Jr., and her “Portville Posse,” made up of brothers and sisters.
“I’ve sent out the flyers,” Yvonne told the Olean Times Herald Thursday. “I’m looking forward to it.” Last year was difficult without her husband, but she had a lot of help.
“I expect this year will be a little more togetherness,” Yvonne said. Many people were still COVID-wary last year.
Yvonne said her brother Julius “Judd” Wright of Portville will make sure the meat is there, done and delicious.
Sisters Catherine Tobler of Atlanta and Cynthia Peterson of Portville and brother Cliff “Pete” Wright are all involved as well, she said.
“Cathy and I are driving up Thursday to hang out” with their Portville siblings. “On Friday, there’s a lot of running around.” Sometimes she’ll run into someone she knows while running into a store to pick up something.
Yvonne likes to reminisce with friends she grew up with about Olean then and now. “When I grew up, uptown was the place to be. It was a comfort zone for a lot of people. Me, I wish it were back the way it was.” She’s not sold on the roundabouts, either.
Seneca Avenue, where her late husband grew up, was a place “where there was always a lot going on.” Yvonne also recalled the Alder Street church they attended. ”I got saved at that church.”
Yvonne said she’s bringing the meats and those attending should bring two covered dishes. Besides the chicken barbecue, there will also be hotdogs and hamburgers, sodas and water provided.
“I enjoy it,” Yvonne said. While Charles Jr. is helping again this year, her other six children are unable to attend. A daughter died in 2002.
This year’s surprise will be baskets in different colors to signify ages. Winners in each category will receive a basket with several items included, Yvonne said. Last year’s contest involved questions about Olean’s past.
One former Olean resident, Stanton Biddle, will bring a computer program with genealogy and present day contacts for many Olean-area families, Yvonne said.
Former Olean residents now living in a half a dozen other states are expected to attend, said Yvonne, who expects around 250 people.
In 2019, the year before COVID-19, there were more than 500 attending the Come Back to Olean BBQ.