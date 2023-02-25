There are elections in seven of Cattaraugus County’s nine villages on March 21 — none of them contested.
The seven villages will each elect a mayor. All are incumbents seeking re-election, and all Republican but one.
The only candidates on the ballot not running on the Republican line are from the village of Gowanda, which has the independent Alliance Party, on which all candidates — including the mayor — are running.
There are no elections this year in the villages of Delevan and Ellicottville.
Polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m. March 21. Absentee ballots are also available from the county Board of Elections.
Villages hosting elections and the candidates are:
Allegany
- Mayor — Gregory W. Pearl.
- Trustees — Robert C. Barton and Marjorie L. Walsh.
Cattaraugus
- Mayor — Wirt A. Smith.
- Trustee — Tara Beth Perkins.
Franklinville
- Mayor — Michael J. Sikora.
- Trustee (vacancy) — Paul D, Rose.
Gowanda (Alliance Party)
- Mayor — David L. Smith.
- Trustees (vote for two) — Carol Sheibley and Paul M. Zimmermann.
Little Valley
- Mayor — James F. Bowen.
- Trustees — Craig J. Bedell and Todd Palmatier.
Portville
- Mayor — Anthony Evans.
- Trustees (vote for two) — Ronald G. Lott Jr. and Matthew Jacob Reisman.
South Dayton
- Mayor — Robert W.Killock.
- Trustees (vote for two) — Melinda Frederickson, Jonathan T. Mosher, and separately, Kevin Butcher (vacancy).