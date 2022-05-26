OLEAN — The city Youth and Recreation Department and the Olean Youth Advisory Board hosted their annual Service to Youth banquet Wednesday, honoring those who assist youth development in the city.
Ten people were lauded at the Pulaski Club with the Joseph DeCerbo Service to Youth Award, presented annually to community members who assist area youth through various efforts.
Recipients included Olean High School students Anna Mest and Olivia Graham, who were cited for their efforts as student volunteers.
Keri Kerper, coordinator of the city Department of Community Development, was cited for her efforts to secure funding for the Whitney Parklett, the overhaul of the William O. Smith Recreation Center, the Lincoln Square project and playground work at King Street Park.
Betsy and David Talbot, and Rachel and Kris Linderman, were cited for their support of Olean Youth Soccer Club and the Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase. Kristen and Ryan Gustason, as well as Deanna Foster, were cited for their efforts with youth soccer.
“We don’t get a chance to say thank you to the people who volunteer for youth,” Youth Advisory Board Chairman Don Scholla. “The time and effort you people put in is amazing.”
Mayor Bill Aiello presented the Mayor’s Scholarship to graduating seniors Jolyn Gibbons, Leigha Peterson and Jayde Smith.
“Our youth are our backbone — we need to continue to strengthen our youth,” Aiello said, adding that scholarship funds are raised through donations for the mayor’s work performing marriages.
Gibbons is planning to attend Niagara University to study accounting. Smith is planning to attend Jamestown Community College to study accounting. Peterson is planning to attend JCC to study criminal justice.