OLEAN — Two Olean service clubs and affiliated youth groups will aid the Olean Lions Club next month in a longtime project — making blankets for the Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center.
The Lions Club of Olean and its youth group, the Leos, have been making no-sew blankets for the Child Advocacy Center for many years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sharon Talbot, Olean Lions secretary, said in an interview Monday.
On March 12, at Allegany-Limestone Middle-High School, the Lions Club and Leos will be joined by the Olean Rotary Club and its Interact youth groups at Olean City Schools and Allegany-Limestone, and members of the Olean Zonta Club and its Z Club youth group in making blankets for the Child Advocacy Center.
The clubs responded to an invitation first presented to the Olean Rotary Club last year. When the Zonta Club heard about it, they asked if they and Club Z could participate.
Others have also made blankets for the Child Advocacy Center including the Salamanca Senior Center and eighth-grade students at Hinsdale Central School.
“It’s intergenerational,” Talbot said. “We’ve got people who are in their eighties to students in eighth grade making blankets for the Child Advocacy Center.”
Whenever people get together to make the no-sew blankets for the center, the Lions Club shows its appreciation by providing pizzas, Talbot said. Her husband, Chuck Talbot, is president of the Olean Rotary Club.
David Chambers of the Child Advocacy Center will talk about the Olean-based center, which serves abused and neglected children in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. There is also a satellite location in Wellsville.
The clubs will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. on March 2 at Allegany-Limestone Middle-High School. Participants should bring shears to make cuts along the edges of the blankets in order to connect the two pieces of material.
Talbot said they have ordered 140 blanket kits. Depending on how many attend, a good number of blankets could be readied for children, she said.
As the event gets closer, the Lions Club will try to get a number of volunteers expected from each club to determine how many pizzas, soft drinks and water bottles to buy.
Talbot said the Lions and Leos have been gathering once or twice a year to make the blankets. It’s something the kids appreciate too.
“Sometimes, we make them twice a year, depending on the number of cases for abused children that they have from Cattaraugus and Allegany counties,” Talbot said.
They plan to make the new combined effort by the service clubs an annual event, she said.
The youth club members will receive community service credit, Talbot said. “It’s nice to get youth involved in giving back to the community.”