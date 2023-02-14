Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center

OLEAN — Two Olean service clubs and affiliated youth groups will aid the Olean Lions Club next month in a longtime project — making blankets for the Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center.

The Lions Club of Olean and its youth group, the Leos, have been making no-sew blankets for the Child Advocacy Center for many years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sharon Talbot, Olean Lions secretary, said in an interview Monday.

