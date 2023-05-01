OLEAN — The Olean Rotary Club will present its fifth-annual Service Above Self Award jointly to Dan Evans and Dan Spring of Pleasant Valley Greenhouse, and Linda O’Brien of Olean at a dinner May 9.
For his part, Spring knows a lot about roots. A 31-year employee at Pleasant Valley Greenhouse, he's spent the last 10 years as manager and orders the trees, shrubs and perennials.
But as a lifelong resident of Olean, Spring also understands how deep roots run in this community.
"We are truly blessed to live in a small town where so many people care about their neighbor and their community," said Spring, who estimates that he and area friends and volunteers made more than 1,000 raffle baskets last year in his garage for various fundraisers.
That is part of the reason why Spring is one of three who will be honored with the Olean Rotary Club's annual Service Above Self Award on May 9.
"So many people in our community come up to the greenhouse to donate raffle baskets or items for raffle baskets, and a lot of volunteers came up to my house to help put baskets together and come together to help so many non profits and people in need," Spring said. "I couldn't do all this without all the amazing volunteers in our community, with all the volunteers and businesses that all come forward to help make all this happen."
Spring volunteers for Literacy Volunteers at the Olean Public Library as well as Rebuilding Together Olean in helping build wheelchair ramps, paint and fix up houses for those in the community that otherwise would go without.
"I love helping families get out of the Genesis House and providing them with all the furniture to get them back on their feet and give them a new start in life," he said. "I love helping out all the not-for-profits and doing benefits for people with cancer or disabilities that need our help."
Spring credits Evans, who was profiled in the Olean Times Herald last week, and O'Brien for all they do for the community as well.
"I couldn't do any of this without Daniel Evans, who is the greatest boss and best friend that any person could ask for," Spring said. "He allows me to open the greenhouse to hold so many events throughout the year — from The Pink Pumpkin Project event, the SPCA Community Yard Sale, The Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Department and countless others. He allows people to drop off stuff for the benefits and furniture for the shelter."
Spring said he calls O'Brien "Gopher" because "she is always running around to pick up and collect all the donations. She has the biggest heart of anyone I know. She runs all over to pick up collect the donations, helps pick up furniture for the homeless, makes raffle baskets, and helps out and volunteers at every benefit she can from the Pink Pumpkin Project, Mercy Flight, Operation Warm Hearts, Rebuilding Together and Genesis House is just to say a few.
"I am truly blessed to have these two in my life. I love them both," Spring said.
O’Brien, a lifelong resident of the Olean area, is a self-employed professional house cleaner. She is on the board of Rebuilding Together and is a life member of the American Legion, the VFW and the St. Stephen's Club. She is also a member of the Pulaski Club and the Elks Club. She is an active member of Southern Olean Area Revival (SOAR) and she also volunteered for the Teddy Bear Foundation.
O'Brien crisscrosses the area and collects donations, raffle baskets, items for raffle baskets, and puts up flyers for all the many benefits she helps with, from the Genesis House, Rebuilding Together, Pink Pumpkin Project, Mercy Flight and Operation Warm Hearts efforts and many others to help make every benefit a success.
Previous winners of the Service Above Self Award have included Meme Yanetsko, the Olean Area Service Club with the Exchange Club, the Lions and Zonta clubs, the Allegany American Legion Ritual Team and the Crandall family — Curt, Cathy and Cory.
The Service Above Self dinner is set for 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 9 at Woodside Tavern on the Range, 3319 W. River Road. There will be a cash bar starting at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:15 p.m. and the award presentation to follow. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the door or online on the Rotary Facebook page.
For reservations or payments, mail a check to Olean Rotary, P.O. Box 121, Olean, N.Y., 14760, or email paulafiduko@hotmail.com and pay at the door.